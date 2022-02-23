Zamfara Deputy Governor, Gusau Impeached

Published:

Zamfara State lawmakers on Wednesday impeached the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Mahdi Gusau.





Gusau was impeached during plenary after the House received the report of the committee.





The committee was set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate the allegations against him.





The lawmakers unanimously voted for Gusau’s impeachment after the report submitted by the judicial panel of investigation found him guilty of the allegations levelled against him.





A total of 20 out of 24 members of the house voted for the impeachment.





The report was read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

