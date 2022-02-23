Woman , Three Children Die In Kaduna Inferno

Published:

A woman identified as Emilia Phillips, her kids and niece were reportedly burnt to death in Kaduna while they were fast asleep.





According to reports, the ugly incident occurred in the night of 21st February.





It was also revealed that the woman and children recently lost the head of the family, Mr Sunday Phillips in August 2021.





Sharing the heartbreaking story on Facebook, a lady identified as Confidence Shammah wrote:





“OH GOD teach us how to number our days!





May God grant your gentle souls eternal rest my dearest Emilia Philips,Kids and niece all burnt while asleep the entire household is gone what a tragedy!





For my bosom friend Cordelia Echuku Audu take heart God knows best and may he grant all your family members the fortitude to bear this great loss It’s well dear!!!”









