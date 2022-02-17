IG Appoints New Commissioner Of Police For Katsina

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the posting of CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, psc (+), fdc, mnim, to Kastina State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in-charge of the State.





The posting follows the elevation of the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Command, AIG Buba Sanusi, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.





The new Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990. He holds a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and has attended several leadership and strategic courses within and outside Nigeria. He has equally served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities within the Force, some of which include DCP Operations in Delta and Enugu State Commands, DC SCID and subsequently Commissioner of Police in Kogi State Command. Until his recent posting, he was the CP Communications, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Force Headquarters, Abuja.





The IGP, while reiterating the commitment of the Police leadership in containing prevailing and emerging crime trends in the State, charges the new Commissioner of Police to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor in ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Katsina State. He further calls on the Government and good people of Katsina State to give the new Police Chief maximum support in his new role.





The posting is with immediate effect.









Share This