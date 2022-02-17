Get Ready For Another Strike..ASUP Tells Member

Published:

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has asked its members to be ready to stop work at any time when the need arises.

National President of ASUP, Mr Anderson Umezurike Ezeibe, who gave the hint while addressing members of the union at Hussain Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa state, accused the federal government of reneging on some parts of the agreements it reached with the union in June last year.

This is coming a few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a four-week warning strike.

He said the ASUP had suspended its industrial action on June 10, 2021, based on agreements it reached with the Federal Government.

Anderson explained that part of the agreement include the release of N15 billion for the revitalisation of polytechnics and monotechnics, among others. He said since when the agreement was reached, the Federal Government has fulfilled some while others have not been achieved.

“Despite the suspension of the strike, the revitalization funds is yet to be released after its approval by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the minimum wage arrears.

“The renegotiation process of the agreement is still going on. Therefore, a strike is a legitimate instrument of engagement for the Government’s failure to meet our demand.

“Strike is a decision taken by National executives, so any time we give a progress report and it doesn’t meet the approval and satisfaction of NEC strike became an option,” he said.

He noted that the NEC would take its possible decision on its next meeting to hold March in Mubi, Adamawa State





