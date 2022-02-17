APC : Gov Ganduje Floors Shekarau At Court Of Appeal

Published:

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has quashed the lower court judgment which gave Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s G-7 faction of the APC in Kano victory over the faction led by the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

It was gathered that the appellate court ruled in favour of the governor’s faction in all three appeals lodged against the judgments of the lower courts.

The decisions of the courts were delivered Thursday morning by Justices Haruna Tsammani, B. I. Gafai and J. Amadi.

“The judgment of the lower court has been set aside for lack of territorial jurisdiction and also because it is an intra party affair. The third ground is that even the originating process that were used to file the case was wrongly done as such even the originating process was set aside. All the decisions are unanimous,” the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for Kano State, Barrister Lawan Musa

