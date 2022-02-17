FRSC Corps Marshal Orders Withdrawal Of " Blood Money " Plate Number

Published:

The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a vehicle seen with a fancy number plate with the inscription 'Egoobala'.

This is to inform the public that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi wishes to appreciate the public for drawing our attention to the meaning of the inscription Egoobala which connotes blood money and has directed the immediate withdrawal of the number plate, having known the true meaning of the word in Igbo language .( blood money)

While assuring the public of the Corps commitment to safer roads , fuller lives , the Corps Marshal also thank them for been vigilant.









