EFCC Re-arraigns JAMB Official For Alleged N46m Fraud

Published:

The EFCC on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, re-arraigned one Labaran Tanko a former staff of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB. He was arraigned before Justice Hassan Babangida of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, Abuja on a five count amended charge bordering on conspiracy and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N46m ( Forty Six Million Naira) only.

Tanko sometime between July 2013 and July 2016 in Abuja while being the State Coordinator of the JAMB, Nasarawa Zonal Office and entrusted with 22,257 (Twenty Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Seven ) units of e- facility cards of the JAMB valued at N46m ( Forty Six Million Naira).

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code Law.

