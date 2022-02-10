Ebonyi Govt Hold Valedictory Service For Late Commissioner

Published:

A valedictory Executive Council session has been held in honor of the deceased former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, late Engineer Uchechi Wendy Okah.





The Valedictory Executive Council Session took place at the new Executive Council Chambers, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki on Wednesday.





Declaring the session open, Governor David Umahi said the session was put together to honor the former Commissioner for her dedication to the Ebonyi project while alive and prayed to God to grant her soul eternal rest.





"Today we have a special Exco session to honor our own, our late sister Engineer Uchechi Okah, it is a very painful session to hold but we cannot question God because we are all visitors to this world."





"It is a very sacred moment, I came to know Uche when I was Party Chairmen, when there was dualization of a section of Abakaliki to Enugu, if you are a contractor you will not like someone that is very strict.





"It is countless to mention a case of a rescue mission, hers was more of a rescue mission, she was severally on rescue mission for what men could not do, this new Exco Chambers, we had serious challenges, we drafted her here and she rescued us, she again went to International Market and rescued us.





"It is quite very painful because I must confess that ever since she left with Engineer Nweze, it has been about struggles because it is very difficult to get Engineers to replace them.





"What stood these two people out was their dedication and commitment, not these days that many people would rather pursue money and incidentally when you pursue money, money will leave you.





"We stand by the family, we have made it a point of duty that whatever the Exco gets from 2015 till date, her family and that of Nweze get the same.





“It is important that our sister died, praising God.





"We pray that the Lord will keep her in perfect peace until we meet again and we urge the family that they can lean on our shoulders in appreciation of her efforts in the Ebonyi project."





Executive Council members took turns to lay a wreath at the casket of the fallen former Exco member as a mark of last respect for her contributions to the development of the State.









