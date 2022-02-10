2023 Presidency: Most APC, PDP Governors Are Backing Osinbajo, Says Ajulo

Published:

Former National Secretary of the Labour Party, Kayode Ajulo, on Wednesday said most governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are backing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the presidency in 2023.





Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ajulo said Osinbajo has performed exceedingly well within the last seven years in office to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.









Former National Secretary of the Labour Party, Kayode Ajulo, speaks on Channels Television’s Politics Today on February 9, 2022.

To Ajulo, nobody has been able to find fault in Osinbajo, adding that he should be the next President. He also called on the ruling APC to consider the vice president for the position.





According to him, if the APC is so serious in winning the 2023 presidential election, the only person seen as the best marketable candidate is Osinbajo.





“We need to distinguish the office of the Vice President and the personality of Professor Yemi Osinbajo. As it is, his running for this election is non-negotiable,” he said.





“I can say that authoritatively and I think those in the presidency are listening. He has that fundamental right of the first refusal to that ticket, particularly being the vice president of the country.





“If he can be Vice President for so long, he should be the next President. I want to believe that the leadership of the party should believe that that is the position.





“Most of the governors in APC and PDP are even supporting the aspiration of the Vice President, this is so clear.”





He also faulted a claim by APC member, Daniel Bwala, that Osinbajo will not be contesting for presidency in 2023.





With President Buhari’s tenure coming to an end next year, there has been curiosity about who will emerge as Nigeria’s President. This is even as the two major parties – the APC and the PDP – have not yet zoned the presidential slot to any geopolitical regions, although some aspirants under both parties have publicly declared their intention for the nation’s top job.

