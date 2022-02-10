Court Adjourns "Access Bank Hacker" Trial Till February 18

Published:

Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has adjourned the trial of one Chris Ihebuzo for offences bordering on stealing, demanding property by written threat, attempt to commit a felony, unauthorised access to computer material, unauthorised modification of computer material, and unauthorised access with intent to commit and facilitate commission of further offences, till February 18, 2022.





Ihebuzo, known as the "Access Bank hacker", following his viral video in which he bragged of gaining access into the bank’s database and extracting data of over 2,000 customers, including their Bank Verification Numbers, BVNs, was arrested by operatives of the EFCC sometime in September 2020.





The bank had petitioned the EFCC and following the conclusion of investigations, a seven-count charge was drafted against him to which he pleaded "not guilty". .

