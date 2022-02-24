Court Orders Interim Seizure of Okorocha’s Abuja Property

Published:

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today, Thursday, February 24, 2022, ordered the interim forfeiture of a property at Plot 1032 & 1033 Cadastral Zone AO3, Takum Close, Off Michika Street, Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki Abuja, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities of former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha.





Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order while ruling on a motion ex-parte brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, pursuant to section 44(2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 2006, seeking the forfeiture of the property on the grounds that it was acquired illegally.





The Commission stated that its investigation had revealed that sometime in 2018, Abtisal Global Ltd and Archivisual Solution Ltd, companies in which Okorocha is believed to have interest, received N222, 000,000 from the Imo State Government Treasury to develop and improve on the said property





In the ruling, the court directed that the interim forfeiture Order be published in the national dailies, alerting anyone with interest in the property to show cause why it should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.





Justice Nwite adjourned till April 13, 2022 for consideration of the motion for final forfeiture of the property.

