Ex First Bank Cashier Bags 10 years Jail Term For Stealing

Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Akure on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, convicted and sentenced Momojimoh Abdulmalik, a former staff of First Bank Plc to 10 years imprisonment for stealing.

The defendant was arraigned on an amended two count charge of stealing over N9 million from the bank by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC. He was said to have stolen the money while working as cashier at the Owo Branch of the bank.

Upon arraignment the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, setting the stage for full trial. In the course of trial, the prosecution led by F.O. Dibang and K. U. Udus called four witnesses and tendered several documentary evidence against the defendant.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Dogo found the defendant guilty on the two counts. The Judge sentenced him to four years imprisonment on count one and six years on count two. The sentences are to run concurrently. The court also ordered the defendant to restitute the victim, First Bank Plc, the sum of N9 million. In the event of failure to restitute the bank, the defendant shall serve another four years in jail. .

