EFCC Secures Conviction of Software Engineer, Forfeits Over N100m Properties

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 secured the conviction and sentencing of one Nurudeen Musa Abdullahi before Justice P.H Mallong of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State for offences bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence.

Nurudeen, a consultant/software developer, began his march to prison when three Oil and Gas companies located in Laguna petitioned the Commission, alleging that sometime in 2018 they received demand letters from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) asking for settlement of the outstanding balance of various sums for products lifted by their companies from the Kaduna Depot between 2008 and 2018 without payment. The complainants stated that in the course of inquiries, they found out that their companies were impersonated by the defendant to defraud the NNPC.

Investigations revealed that Nurudeen, being a consultant and software engineer contracted by the NNPC Kaduna at that time to develop and manage the NNPC's billing software payments system regarding lifting of petroleum products, took advantage of his office to perpetrate the fraud.

