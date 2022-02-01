British Embassy Resumes Priority Visa Issuance In Nigeria

British Visa Office has resumed issuance of Priority Visa (PV) in all visa application centres in Nigeria, according to a statement by the UK Visa and immigration on the Twitter page of the British High

Commissioner. The United Kingdom PV process resumed on 24 January but only priority visa services will be issued for the time being due to the continued impact of the pandemic on courier routes. The UK government suspended visa applications for red list countries on 6 December 2021 because of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. UK Priority Visa process Prior to making your visa application to the UK, you should first check if you need a visa, and which one you are to apply for, at

http://www.gov.uk/check-uk-visa PV services are only available to persons applying for work and study routes at the Visa Application Centres in Nigeria. These services will be available on the TLS website, and purchases can be made during Visa Application Centre (VAC) appointments.

Eligible applicants for work or study routes are to click this link for more information on how to apply: http://www.gov.uk/ apply-to-come-to-the-uk PV is not a visa type but a service offered that allows workers wanting to switch, extend or change employers to obtain a new visa in 10 working days of the application being submitted. UK Visa and Immigration will not resume offering a Super Priority Visa (SPV) service yet.

The work and study visa application processing in Nigeria began on 24 January 2022 and eligible candidates are enjoined to visit UK visa application centres in Nigeria.