Breaking :US Lifts Suspension On ‘drop box’ Visa Applications In Nigeria

Published:

The United States Mission in Nigeria has resumed its “no-interview” renewals, popularly known as Dropbox.

The resumption of the service comes amid the complaint by Nigerians that getting a date for interview had become herculean.

This has indeed forced the US Mission in Nigeria to extend, at least twice, the validity of the visa fee paid by Nigerians.

Ordinarily, the visa fee is valid for one year from date of payment.

In a notice on its website on Tuesday, the US Mission in Nigeria announced that it had opened the “no-interview” visa renewals.

It said those that are qualified to apply through this channel beginning from February and just at the Lagos Consular Office are those applying for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa only.

Such persons must also meet the following criteria: Your previous visa was issued in Nigeria; Your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application; Your previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa; Your previous visa expired within the last 24 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application; You have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa; You have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon; and You have never worked without authorization or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States.

It added: “Please see our website at https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/ for further information.

“If you are qualified based on the above criteria, visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng to start your application.

“Please note that processing times for the program are expected to be up to two months and you will not be able to retrieve your passport during that time.

“Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own.”

For emergency appointments, the US Mission said: “If you have a life-or-death emergency, you may request an expedited, in-person interview, however, to accommodate No-Interview Visa Renewals, appointments will be very limited.

“Business travel, conferences, weddings, and graduations are not considered emergencies. If you have an emergency and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at

https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng or +234-1-227-8955 to request an emergency appointment.

“Special Note: Third parties unaffiliated with U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos may seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims.

“Applicants should fill out their own forms and make their appointments themselves via the official websites.

“As future opportunities for Interview Waiver appointments become available, they will be communicated via our website.

“Remember to rely on information only from genuine sources: https://travel.state.gov

https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/ and https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng

Avoid becoming the victim of a scam!”

Share This