Senator Uba Sani Meets APC Members in Giwa LG

Senator Uba Sani has met with with Executive Committee Members of Giwa LGA in Kaduna State

I met with the ward and local government executive committee members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as other critical stakeholders in Giwa Local Government led by the LG party chairman, Hon. Danladi Hudu and the LG Council Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Shehu Giwa. The meeting was in continuation of my strategic engagement with stakeholders of our great party.

I reminded stakeholders that the interest of our great party, Kaduna State and Nigeria must always be uppermost in our calculations. We must ensure cohesion, inclusiveness and stay focused to retain the trust of the people.





The stakeholders rededicated themselves to the advancement of the APC in Giwa Local Government.

