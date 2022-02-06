2023: Nwodo Recommends Peter Obi As Credible Presidential Candidate

Published:

A former Governor of Enugu State who was also a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, has called on different political parties, especially the PDP, in the interest of fairness, equity and justice, to zone their presidential tickets to the South East, saying that the Igbos have credible and qualified hands, like Peter Obi, capable of leading the nation.

Speaking on Arise TV, Nwodo argued strongly on the need for the country to re-awaken her conscience and allow Igbos a chance to lead the nation. This, he said, would not only serve to promote justice, fairness and equity in the country, but would heal the wounds of the unpleasant past and restore confidence in the country, among the Igbos.

Nwodo mentioned Peter Obi as specially capable of leading the nation to enviable heights. He explained that the next Nigerian President should be a person of integrity; knowledgeable about the workings of the economy, with clear economic roadmap to lift Nigerians out of poverty; one whose lifestyle embodies service before wealth; a person with great communication skills, that can articulate Nigeria's problems and carry everyone along; one who is educated enough to see through the problems of the country and proffer solutions to them; and a person who can effectively tackle the insecurity problems in the country.

The elder statesman pointed out that Obi, by his antecedents, fulfills the above criteria and, by all standards, is qualified to lead Nigeria, if given the chance.

“Peter Obi was the first governor in Nigeria, who upon leaving office, left monumental resources, both in fixed deposits, investments and cash, for his successor. And till today, no N10 of Anambra’s money has been traced to his pocket. He was an extremely successful businessman and has gone to all the business schools in the world to improve his grasp of entrepreneurship and economic development,” he said.

Nwodo called on the political parties, especially the PDP, to reconsider their stand on zoning, heed the clamour for Igbo Presidency and massively support the Igbos who had remained loyal to the party over the years.

Share This