Angry Mob Burnt To Death Businessman In Nasarawa Over Alleged Bike Theft

Published:

Jungle justice was meted out to a businessman identified as Daniel on Thursday in Akwanga town, Nasarawa State.

CKN News learnt that Daniel who owns a drug store was burnt to death at Hayin Mada, Akwanga by angry mob for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

The deceased accompanied by an accomplice stabbed the owner (now receiving medical attention) and took away the bike from him.

Their attempt to escape was unsuccessful as youths and other residents of the area gave them a hot chase. He was later apprehended while his accomplice jumped over a fence and escaped.

The angry mob after beating the businessman to stupor, put a used tyre on himand set him ablaze on the road side. He was roasted alive.

The deceased, a resident of Akwanga is married with children.





Share This