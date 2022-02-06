Ebonyi Commissioner For Information Expresses Gratitude To Gov Umahi, Others During 46th Birthday Celebration ( Video )

Published:

MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE TO ALL WHO OFFERED THEIR BEST WISHES AND PRAYERS TO HON. BARR ORJI UCHENNA ORJI, COMMISSIONER FOR INFORMATION AND STATE ORIENTATION ON HIS 46TH BIRTHDAY ON 3RD FEBRUARY, 2022.





1. Let me with humility laud and appreciate all my benefactors, friends, well wishers and people of all works of life who offered me their warm expressions on my 46th birthday dated 3rd February, 2022.





2. Honestly, I woke up in the morning of my birthday and was surprised at the myriads of calls, text messages and social media fireworks of spectacular effects conveying expressions of warm sentiments, goodwill, best wishes, and prayers on my person and that of my family.

Some groups even went further to have me sumptuously banqueted and others bestowed me with gifts to mark the birthday of which spilled over to the 4th of February, 2022.





3. I deeply cherish all and sundry who made my birthday this memorable. I cannot comprehensively make a list of all those who offered me birthday wishes but I assure them with every sense of responsibility, that I treasure their warm sentiments and best wishes as inspirations that will deepen my devotion to humanity at the altar of service.





3. I am particularly indebted to my boss the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) who has been immeasurably instrumental to the foundation and well-being of my family. I recall the fond memories of his contributions and interventions that led to my emergence as Chief Whip of Ebonyi State House of Assembly in 2007 and the fatherly blessings and best wishes that exuded from his opening remarks as Chairman of the Occasion during the celebration of my marriage ceremony in 2009 when he was State Party Chairman. I recall how he graciously called for my CV in 2012 and nominated me for appointment as a Presidential Nominee in WAEC International when he was the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi. I remember the joy with which I received the news of my gracious appointment by the Governor as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources and later redeployed to the Ministry of Human Capital Development, and how I was enthused on my reappointment in 2019 after the 2nd term inauguration of our dear Governor. As Commissioner for Information and State Orientation today, I find it a great privilege carrying on the mandates of my office despite inadequacies. This birthday therefore offers me another opportunity to publicly thank our dear Governor and to reaffirm my commitment to his aspirations





4. My gratitude goes to the compassionate mother of the State and wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Her Excellency Chief (Mrs) Rachel Ogonna Umahi ( *Ogoonwanyi* ) for her good intentions to my family and for standing by my family in times of need, especially her prayers and counsel that have moved mountains in my life and defeated Goliaths that faced my family.





5. My cherished wife and confidant,Mrs Ijeoma Sylvia Orji has been exceptionally wonderful in virtues and values.She perfectly fills the gaps in my imperfection and provides a perfect companion to my world. She is my love in rain and in sunshine. She woke me up that day with a present of beautiful birthday songs and made prayers of faith with my children to God who alone is our refuge. My beloved mother shares in the honour of this birthday for the nurture, care and love that I savoured from her all through my life. To all my family members especially my children, I cherish you all.





6. My greatest indebtedness is to God Almighty whose faithfulness is forevermore and whose grace is sufficient for me, for His power is perfected in my weakness. He has shown me mercy and He has given me the joy of life and soundness of health. He alone is the reason for my new age. I commit to God's assurances that no weapon fashioned against me and my family shall prosper.





7 I pray that God may continue to provide your needs according to His riches in glory.May God bless all of you.





Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji

( Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State)





