Wife Kills Popular Lagos Hotelier After Dubai Vacation For Impregnating Side Chick

A Lagos businessman has been allegedly killed by his wife over an alleged infidelity

This was how one Peter Agba Kalu posted the story on social media



The wife of the owner of the popular Bama hotel and suites in Agbule Egba in Lagos state has killed him while he was sleeping for finding out he impregnated a Lady!





Bama as he's fondly called just returned from an expensive vacation in Dubai along with her and their three kids. They have been married for 8 years.





Worse of all was the manner in which she killed him.

She first of all drugged him and when he slept off and lost all his senses, she plugged a pressing iron to the hottest and burnt him on several parts of his body until he died.





This is callous a disturbingly painful, a cold and calculated murder.





Now, she's going to end up in jail for murder and the man she won't see. This is what uncontrolled anger can cause. While not justifying the man, but l won't stop in advising people to distance self with people with uncontrollable anger issue.





©️ Peter Agba Kalu

