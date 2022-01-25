Nigerians Blast Sammie Okposo On Social Media For Impregnating US Based Mistress

Published:

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to lambast singer Sammie Okposo for impregnating a lady in USA

Most of them according accused the artiste of being too loose when it comes to ladies





They gave several instances in the past to drive home their points

An American lady, based in Texas, identified as African Doll, had accused Nigerian gospel music minister, Sammie Okposo, of impregnating and abandoning her.





The lady in question made the accusation in a discussion with a YouTuber





She disclosed that she met Sammie in Texas when he was on a tour of the US and he invited her to his hotel where she spent the night and messed around with him.

Alongside screenshots of a conversation with the gospel artiste, Doll claimed she had a relationship for months and spent time together until she found out she was pregnant in January.

She disclosed that Sammie told her to abort the baby when she informed him of the pregnancy.





“Sammie okposo got me pregnant and does not want to take responsibility and blocked me on all social media platforms.





“We met at a concert in one church close to my home and we started following each other on Instagram. He asked for my number from Instagram and we started conversing regularly.





“He invited me to his show in Houston Texas in November 2021, he invited me to his hotel and we hung out. I spent the night with him until the next morning.





“We kept speaking even when he invited me to Nigeria, we messed around on several occasions. I am accountable for my part. In December again , he invited me to his show and we messed around.





“I know it’s wrong what I did sleeping with a married man and tried to communicate with him so we can find a way out but he kept telling me I’m trying to disgrace him.”





She, however, said she’s not trying to get anything from him or blackmail him but he disrespected her by calling her names.





“After I left the hospital and called him, he told me to do the needful and get rid of the child after I told him I was pregnant.





“He blocked me and called me names when the issue of the baby came up,” she claimed.





She added that she came out because Sammie has left her to sort out the issue alone.





This is coming at a time when Sammie Okposo apologised to his wife for cheating on her with a mystery lady in the US in 2021.

