Gov. Umahi Declares Former House Of Reps Member Wanted Over Unknown Gunmen Killings

Ebonyi State Government has on Tuesday declares former house of representatives member, Hon. Linus Okorie wanted for allegedly inciting tension, which led to the murder and beheading of an Ebubeagu official in the State by unknown gunmen.





The State Commissioner for information and orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, who briefed journalists after the State executive council meeting held at the new governor’s office, centenary city in Abakaliki, made the disclosure.





“The security council have considered a report presented to it by security agencies, on the beheading of Ebubeagu official in Eka-Oke community in Ikwo Local Government Area, exactly on the 9th day of January 2022,





“Security council noted a report, the issues and the revelations contained in that report, and therefore resolved to declare wanted one Honorable Linus Okorie, for the publications and incisive or statements,





“some of which were posted on Facebook were traced to be part of inflammatory publications that incited the tension which led to the beheading of the Ebubeagu official”, he said.





Orji, added that investigations by security agencies have equally revealed that other suspects were involved and urged the security agencies to intensify investigations and bring the alleged perpetrators to book.





“Security council also noted the revelations in the report that indicated that some other people were accessories to that very murder of that young man, and security council resolved that security agencies be urged to intensify investigations to come to a final conclusions on all the issues, with a view to bringing all perpetrators to book”, Orji added.





He commended the Ebubeagu security officials and said they have been up and doing in ensuring the security of lives and properties of people in the State, day and night, while assuring members of the public that there would be a change in the way and manner the Ebubeagu officials carry out their operations in the State.

