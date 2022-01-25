House Of Reps Leader Celebrates Birth Of His 28th Child

Published:

The leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa on Tuesday says he would move for the creation of polling unit for families with up to thirty kids in number and above.

The Majority Leader made the call at plenary when the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila officially announced to the House on the arrival of Doguwa’s new born baby having already had 27 children from his four wives.

After commending his colleagues for their recognition of the birth of his children, Doguwa further boasted that he is hail and hearty and will continue giving birth to more children.

According to him, now that we are considering the Electoral Act amendment, I would also when we get to the floor perhaps in the Committee of the Whole, I would appeal to my members so that we suspend relevant rules and we have a clause in the Electoral Act where it permits families that do have up to 30 kids in their comes to have an electoral polling unit in that family.

