Lagos Mourns As Former SSG, Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya Dies at 74

Published:

Former Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, is dead.





Adeniran-Ogunsanya, who served in the position during the first term in office of Babatunde Raji Fashola between 2007 and 2011, died on Tuesday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.





The former SSG was the daughter of Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya, a frontline first and second Republic politician

The Lagos State Government issued a statement today consoling the family of the deceased

Share This