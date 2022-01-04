What Nigeria Needs In 2022 ....Peter Obi

Published:

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the past year, 2021, as difficult for Nigerians in all ramifications.

Answering questions from the newsmen on Monday at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, on what is needed for Nigeria to move on in the new year, Obi said that from the benefit of hindsight, that the most serious problem militating against the progress of the country was the issue of insecurity and that for the country to move on, the security of lives and property should be a priority.

﻿He said: “Security of lives and property must be a priority for the country to move forward. With security, investments will flow into the country and citizens will also have the confidence to invest in the country. Until the people are secured, they will not think of other meaningful things to do.”

For the country to move on, especially now that election was approaching, Obi said that Nigerians must resolve to choose good leaders for the country. “I am talking of leaders with verifiable antecedents and whose character and disposition are beyond reproach,” he said.

Speaking further, Obi said he watched the Arise TV programme of New Year Day and was struck by two critical things Gov. El-Rufai of Kaduna said about Nigeria, namely, the need to restore security and need to ensure that competent persons were elected.

“It was truthful of El-Rufai to have admitted that if security was guaranteed, that Kaduna State would have done better than she is doing presently. He did also mention that Nigeria is in a critical junction that need good leadership to salvage her,” Obi said.

Obi, however, commending President Muhammandu Buhari on his recent visit to the North, especially to Borno State amidst ISWAP bombing. He said that such visits always boost the morale of soldiers and reassure the people of his commitment to security

