Kidnappers Will Face Death Penalty In Plateau State ..... Gov Lalong

Published:

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has warned kidnappers to leave Plateau State as anyone caught and convicted would face the death penalty.

The governor was speaking at the Catholic Cathedral in the Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

He reassured the citizens of the State that the government would increase its fight against all kinds of crimes, especially kidnapping which has become a greater threat to peace and security of the citizens in the state as well as other parts of the country.

The warning is not unconnected to the recent kidnapping being experienced in some parts of the state.





On December 26, 2021, the paramount ruler of Gindiri town of Mangu Local Government Area, Charles Mato Dakat, was abducted in his residence and released after spending four days in captivity.

Share This