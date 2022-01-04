Meet Nigeria's Female Founder Of Wave Making Lotus Bank

Published:





She is also the founder and Managing Director of Lotus Capital Limited, a Nigerian pioneer in Islamic asset management, private wealth management advisory services and financial advisory services.





Prior to founding Lotus Capital, she was the Director, CCT Islamic Finance at UBS Warburg heading their London Islamic Finance Desk. Prior to joining UBS, she was a Convertible Bond Research Analyst at BNP Paribas, London.





She is a seasoned professional with 25 years of international experience in research & analysis, investment management, corporate finance and Islamic finance.





She holds a B.Sc. in Pharmacology from King's College, London, an M.Sc. in Finance from Durham University where she specialized in Islamic Finance and an MBA in International Management from Exeter University, UK.





Mrs. Adeola was the first President of the Fund Manager's Association of Nigeria and is a West African Fellow of the Aspen Leadership Initiative. She is also the Chairperson of the Securities & Exchange Commission’s non-interest capital market 10-year Master Plan Committee and a Director at The Aliko Dangote Foundation.





Lotus Bank is a non-interest (Islamic Bank) committed to deepening financial inclusion and broadening the array of non-interest products available to the banked, unbanked, and under-banked population.

