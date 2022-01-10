Ubi Franklin's Ex Wife, Sandra Iheuwa Responds After Husband Said He Wasted N45m Marrying Her

Published:

Sandra Iheuwa, an ex of music executive, Ubi Franklin has responded to the collapse of her marriage to Steve Thompson.





Thompson had on Sunday revealed that their marriage had ended after five months.





He said, "I wasted 45 million Naira to marry someone I don't even know. Every day, I will not hear word, I'm an American. I know you married me for Green card. Do you need Green card to live in Lekki? Please give it to your next husband, I don't want again."(sic).





As the news circulated, pregnant Iheuwa went on her Instagram page to reveal she's craving local street food, corn and pear instead of responding to his allegations





She said, "This pregnancy hormones, I don tire. Na pregnancy hormones I get, I no kill person."









