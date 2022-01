Published:

As the rumour rages on his 2023 Presidential ambition , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu today visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock villa

CKN News scooped that Bola Tinubu used the occassion to formally inform his host of his desire to contest the Presidency in 2023 under the ruling APC

It was not ascertained as at the time of going to press what the president's response was

