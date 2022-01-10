Monday, 10 January 2022

Breaking :EFCC Re-arrests Social Media Celebrity Mompha For N32bn Alleged Money Laundering

Published: January 10, 2022

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of  alleged proceeds  of crime.

Mompha was arrested on Monday, January 10, 2022.


The suspect is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended twenty two-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn (Thirty-two Billion Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) brought against him by the EFCC. 


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: