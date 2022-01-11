Presidency of Nigeria Is Not For Characters Like Bola Tinubu... Bode George

Published:

Peoples Democratic Party stalwart, Chief Bode George, has described the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a huge joke.





George said this during a chat on Monday while reacting to Tinubu’s decision to inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest.





“This so-called ambition must be a huge joke.





The Presidency of Nigeria is not for characters like Bola Tinubu. Look at how he mismanaged the resources of Lagos State. It is surprising that he can even dream of becoming the President of Nigeria. He is living in cuckoo land,” said George.





The former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP said Tinubu would be shocked by how things will go and how he will be double-crossed by those he is trusting.





George said the South-West had quality leaders who could produce the next President of Nigeria. He, however, said Tinubu was not one of them.





He said it would be an insult for the South-West, which is the most sophisticated region in the country, to settle for Tinubu.





George also said it was unfortunate that a hallowed ground like the Presidential Villa would be the location for Tinubu to declare his ambition.





Tinubu, who was governor of Lagos State, informed Buhari that he would want to contest in next year’s election.





The former governor lamented that he was tired of being a kingmaker and it was time to actualise his dream.





