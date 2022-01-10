EFCC Recovers N152Bn, $386m In 2021

Published:

The EFCC in continuation of the review of its operational activities for 2021 recovered the aggregate sum of N152, 088,698,751.64, (One Hundred and Fifty-two Billion, Eighty-eight Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty-one Naira, Sixty-four Kobo), $386,220, 202.84 (Three Hundred and Eighty-six Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Two Hundred and Two Dollars, Eighty-four Cent), £1, 182,519.75 (One Million, One Hundred and Eighty-two Thousand, Five Hundred and Nineteen Pounds, €156,246.76 (One Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-six Euro), 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian Dollar between January and December 2021.

The recovery basket also included a digital currency component with 5, 36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum. Recall that the Commission also recorded conviction of 2, 220 across the Commands in the same year under review. The Abdulrasheed Bawa led management of the EFCC has assured that there is no hiding place for the looters of the nation’s treasury.

