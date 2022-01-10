EFCC Grills 22 Suspected Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt

Published:

Twenty two suspected oil thieves and a vessel: MT. TIS IV handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC by the Nigeria Navy are being quizzed in connection with alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The suspects, arrested by the Nigerian Naval Ship, (NNS) Soroh, Naval Base, Camp Porbeni, Yenagoa along Akassa Rivers, Bayelsa State, on December 6, 2021 and handed over to the EFCC on Friday, January 7, 2022, include: Levi Jonathan; Eze Kenneth; Enemari Peter James; Sunday Ereku; Emmanuel Ogbonna; Timi Amos; Fatai Kareem; Chuks Egbo, Tony Atawo and Saviour Martin. Others are: Yoosu Alex; Isac Iboro; Bassey Okon; Kingsley Edet; Taye Poto; Saturday Sobere; Alfred Atiemie; Owei Ibolo; Felix Onome; Odus Osita, Etim Edet and Mudashird Tarheed.

Share This