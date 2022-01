Published:

Veteran Juju artiste Dayo Kujore is dead

CKN News learnt that juju crooner died in the early hours of today from an undisclosed illness

Dayo Kujore produced so many hits in the 90s under Ivory Music ( EMI ) label

He also won many awards at the NMA and FMA music awards

He was known as the SOKO creator

He was in his 70s , married with several children

