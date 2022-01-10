Tinubu Informs Buhari, Osinbajo Of 2023 Ambition..We Are Not Aware..VP Aide

Published:

A week after the Director-General, Tinubu Support Groups and former House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, disclosed that former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will be contesting in the 2023 Presidential election, The Guardian gathered last night that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his aspiration, to which the President reportedly asked him to go ahead.





This is coming as governors of the ruling party gathered last night for a crucial meeting over the proposed February national convention of the party.





Also informed of Tinubu’s aspiration is the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. The duo was the cynosure of eyes as they met on Saturday in Azare, Bauchi State for the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu’s daughter’s wedding.





Osinbajo served as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in Tinubu’s eight years administration as Lagos governor.





The duo also met on October 29 last year when the Vice President visited the APC leader in his Asokoro residence to empathise with him on his return from the United Kingdom after undergoing knee surgery.





Highly-placed sources said Asiwaju had used the occasion of the Vice President’s visit last October to intimate him of his ambition.





While it is not clear what Osinbajo’s response was, sources in the know have severally quoted the VP as saying he would not contest against Tinubu, his former boss, adding that Asiwaju remains his benefactor.





But other sources, however, noted that Osinbajo has always insisted that the APC leader has never told him he wanted to contest the 2023 election. This is in reference to the rumoured presidential ambition of the VP.





When contacted as to whether Tinubu and Osinbajo had spoken about the former’s ambition, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Media Adviser to the former Lagos governor refused to volunteer any comment. He said he would reach out to our correspondent shortly, but he was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.





Reacting to the development, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Special Adviser to the Vice President, said he was not aware of such discussions.





“I don’t think you should support the flying of such dubious kites. But to answer your question, no. I am not aware of any such discussions to even begin with.”





MEANWHILE, a group, the United Nigeria Ambassadors (UNA) has explained why the Southeast geopolitical zone will support the emergence of Osinbajo as the country’s next president.





Timothy Nwachukwu, the National Coordinator of the UNA, noted that Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones have been calling on Osinbajo to run for the presidency.





Nwachukwu said if Osinbajo accepted the calls, he would get the support of the Southeast so that he could consolidate on the already existing projects, which the present administration had massively embarked on in the zone.





Also, the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Revd Francis Waive, has called on Osinbajo to contest the 2023 Presidential election. Waive in a statement, insisted that nobody from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could match the candidacy of Osinbajo, adding, “the Vice President will win the 2023 elections with ease from the APC.”





This is coming two days after the campaign posters of the Vice President surfaced along major streets and towns in Ekiti State, despite repeated denials by Osinbajo that he is committed to helping the administration of President Buhari achieve his campaign promises to Nigeria.





The campaign posters at one of the strategic locations in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere local council have the picture of the Vice President but without any political party logo. The posters were also conspicuously displayed in major areas in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.





HOWEVER, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has urged leaders and traditional rulers in the Southwest to consult, consider and streamline those eyeing the coveted seat of the nation’s president in the region, ahead of the 2023 general elections.





Daniel said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the 17th annual thanksgiving and 10th-year remembrance service of his father, Most Reverend Abraham Adebola Daniel, held, yesterday, at Abraham’s Tabernacle, (Baptist International Worship Centre), Sagamu, Ogun State.





Daniel’s position was supported by the former Minister of Defence (State), Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; the Deputy Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Segun Adekoya and a three-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI).





