Enugu Is Safe And Calm, Residents Confirm, Deny Rumours Of Unrest

Contrary to the induced, unconfirmed and viral social media news making rounds that there are shootings, attacks and burnings of cars across Enugu by enforcers of sit-at-home order, some residents of the state had confirmed that the state is calm and safe.

Explaining what happened that triggered the social media rumour about sudden unrest in Enugu, a resident of the state, Madam Ijeoma Nnado, who resides in Agbani Road, disclosed that the state is peaceful and calm. She said that what happened was that few miscreants hiding under the guise of enforcers of sit at home order tried to cause mayhem this morning January, 10, 2022 by attacking vehicles and residents in our area and Gariki.

"But they were countered and quelled by security agents that responded swiftly to their clarion calls. They took to their heels and disappeared.

"Following the development, combined team of security personnel are seen patrolling across the length and breadth of Enugu. People are going about their normal businesses unperturbed and everywhere is calm and peaceful now.

Another resident of Abakpa axis, Mr. Francis Okwuta said that there is nothing like shooting or burning in his area.

He said: "We returned from village two days ago. My children went to school this morning. I am in my shop now. There is no shooting or burning here in Abakpa.

" I was surprised reading on social media platforms that Enugu is burning this morning."

