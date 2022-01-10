We Have Been Used And Dumped , Buhari Support Organisation Cries Out

Published:

The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) across the country has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take them out of bondage, saying members have been used and dumped.





The North West zonal coordinator Buhari Support Organisation, Malam Musa D Musa, made the call over the weekend shortly after their meeting.





According to him, it became highly imperative to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the condition of BSO members in the country.





He said during BSO’s series of meetings, members understood that they were sidelined in reaping what they sowed.





According to him, “it’s highly regrettable that BSO members are only roaming the street and gradually becoming bond creditors since the election and swearing in of the President in 2019.”





Musa said, “we are seriously in bondage despite our hope in awaiting the delivery of pledges made by the president during our dinner with him last two years.”





He said, “it’s quite unfortunate that presently, no single state governor, minister, special advisers or any government appointee is assisting the organisation in the country, adding: “we are swimming in abject poverty.”





According to him, “it is sad to note that instead of carrying members who served as their ladder along they replaced them with their relatives and family members.”





Musa lamented that “Our integrity as BSO members is at stake since we cannot even raise our shoulders above our opposition members as we have become their object of laughter.”





He said the Buhari Support Organisation has done a lot in the prevention of any act of wrangling among APC members and among others,adding that the present rancour in APC is due to the I don’t care attitude of members who suffered for the party.





Musa however said members of BSO as bonafide members of APC will continue to champion the integrity of my President through the creation of solid affinity among Nigerians.

Source: Blueprint

