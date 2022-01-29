Tinubu Travelled To London But Not For Medicals...Spokesman

Published:





It is true that Presidential hopeful and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has travelled out of Nigeria but his trip abroad is not on medical ground.





Reacting to insinuation making the rounds about Tinubu's health, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman said his boss is in fine health and excellent spirits.





Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, had declared interest in the 2023 presidential election, describing ruling Nigeria as his lifelong ambition.





Rahman clarified that Tinubu travelled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition.





He said, “Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness.





“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.





“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement.





“Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad is completed,” he added.

