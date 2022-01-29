I didn't Say Nigeria's Infrastructure Is Better Than That of United States ... Fashola

Published:

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Friday denied saying that the current administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari had done better in terms of infrastructure than the US government.





Fashola at an All Progressives Congress forum in Kano State on Thursday said that the ruling party had achieved what America “is trying to do in terms of infrastructure”.





However, while inspecting the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project on Friday, Fashola clarified the issue that had generated controversy.





He said, “The first point to make is I didn’t say that Nigeria’s infrastructure is better than America’s infrastructure because certainly anybody who knows what he is doing will know that America is a much richer nation, their infrastructure is well ahead of Nigeria.





“And that in a democracy, you always need parliament to authorise what you spent in infrastructure. So, I was making the comparison that Buhari has been able to get his parliament to authorise his spending, and that is why we are able to gather here.





“But that the American government is struggling to get authorisation from their own parliament to start what we are already doing. I didn’t say that our infrastructure is better than theirs.”

Share This