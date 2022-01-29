AFCON: Buhari Did Not Cause Super Eagles Bad Luck..Femi Adesina

Published:

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has described as idiotic the comments on social media which blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari , for the 1-0 loss suffered by the Super Eagles in the 2021 African Cup of Nations Round of 16 against Tunisia.





Before the knockout game, Buhari held a video conference with the Super Eagles to wish them well.





“You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep doing the country proud,” he told the team.





However, as soon as the game ended in a loss for the Super Eagles, many Nigerians took to social media to call out the President, saying the video conference was bad luck to the team.





Adesina, in a post titled, ‘Losing Is Part Of The Game,’ berated those behind the social media post.





According to him, the same people would have come out to condemn Buhari if the Super Eagles had gone into the game without encouragement from him.





His post read in part, “I have read many silly, idiotic and imbecilic comments, trying to link the loss to the video conference the President had with the players on Sunday morning.





Witless. Thoughtless. And incidentally, if the Super Eagles had gone into the match without encouragement from their President, the same people would have come out to condemn the leader of the country for being taciturn and insensitive. Head or tail, you never win with some Nigerians.





“There are countries, and football teams, who have established a tradition for being outstanding in soccer. But such teams and countries have lost scandalously before, underscoring the truth that losing is part of the game.”

Share This