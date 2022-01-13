South East, South South , Lagos Fail To Fill Police Recruitment Quota

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force has extended the online registration in the ongoing 2021 constables’ recruitment by 10 days.

The force said the recruitment, which was earlier billed to end on January 12, has been extended to January 22, adding that the recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date.

Announcing this in a statement on Wednesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said only 1,404 applications were received from the South-East out of a total of 81,005 applications.

He said, “A statistical analysis shows that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as of January 7, 2022.





“Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than two per cent of the total applications – were received from the five states in the South-East and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.”

The police enjoyed the states and local governments, religious bodies and other interest groups in the affected geopolitical zones and Lagos State to assist in mobilising and encouraging their citizens and wards to take advantage of the opportunity to seek a career in the police.

“The extension of the online application is informed by the need to ensure equal opportunity and even spread of applications, particularly from states in the South-East, South-South geopolitical zones and Lagos State, to enable them to meet up with the required quota for their respective areas,” the statement noted

