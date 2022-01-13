Senator Uba Sani Felicitates With The Senate President On His Birthday

Published:

Nigeria’s President of the Senate, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan today marked his 63rd birthday.





It is a day friends, family and colleagues celebrated him and had spoke glowingly of him.





Senator Uba Sani in his special message to the President of the Senate wrote: "It's a day of joy as our leader, the exemplary President of the Senate, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan marks his 63rd birthday. Under his able and inclusive leadership, the Senate and indeed the National Assembly have experienced unprecedented stability and progress.





It has been a great pleasure and privilege working with the articulate, resourceful and eloquent parliamentarian whose networking and consensus building skills are second to none. I pray the Almighty Allah to continue to guide and strengthen our dear leader as he rededicates himself to the service of Nigeria and humanity.

