Bizarre: Man Kills His Three Daughters , Hides Their Corpses Inside Freezer In Enugu

A 52 years old man, Ifeanyi Amadikwa has killed his 3 female children in Enugu.

It was learned that Amadikwa, a resident of Nkwubor road, Emene in Enugu after commuting the act, dumped the corpse of the 3 children in a spoilt freezer.

The names of the 3 children are Chidalum Amadikwa aged 11 years, Amarachi Amadikwa 8 years and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa 4 years.

It was gathered that the mother of the children went to the market and left them behind in the house with their father but couldn’t find them when she came back.

The Enugu State Police Commissioner, Abubakar Lawal, spoke through its Public Relation Officer, Daniel Ndukwe said the Operatives attached to Enugu Metro Area Command of Enugu State Police Command”, on *04/01/2022 arrested one male suspect, Ifeanyi Amadikwa aged 52, Enugu, for allegedly murdering and dumping in a spoilt deep freezer fridge”.

He said “. Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children, went to the market with her only male child on 04/01/2022, leaving the others in the suspect’s custody. She, however, came back in the evening hours of the said date and could not find any of the three children. But while searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to the said fridge he had brought back home from his shop on 02/01/2022 and kept in their apartment’s veranda. And on a closer observation, the lifeless bodies of the children were found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the fridge.

“Meanwhile, the lifeless bodies of the children were immediately moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Commissioner while commiserating with the mother, relatives and friends of the deceased children, has assured commitment to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that justice prevails. In view of this, he has ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CID for short) to conduct a conclusive investigation into the case and ensure everyone found culpable is brought to book.

Source : Daily Independent





