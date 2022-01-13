Actress, Uche Elendu Escapes Death As Arik Plane Crash Lands

Published:

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has expressed gratitude to God for preserving her life on an Arik Air flight which she claimed crash-landed.





On her Instagram page, she chronicled her experience saying, "What God cannot do does not exist!!!! My covenant with God is strong and He never lies!!"





Elendu added, "Arik, God punish you and your ill-mannered crew with demonic tongues. The male air host told me at the beginning of the flight that I should put my box under the chair, that it will save me incase of a crash, I said stop talking negatively, we will not crash in Jesus name!!!





"He said there is nothing like Jesus keep fooling yourself and I said to him, Only a fool says there's no God. They freaking knew the aircraft was faulty!! Bring out my luggage let me go catch another flight. Lousy bunch."





Credit: Instagram | ucheelendu

