Kudos to the Head DLC and his team. The Corps is proud of them and Corps Marshal asked them to keep it up and others to take a cue.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr Femi Otedola at Sura Drivers License Center (DLC) , Lagos to renew Alhaji Dangote's license. The duo were full of appreciation and encomiums for the reception gotten during the process.