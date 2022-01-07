Sanwoolu Eulogises Lagos Head Of Service Muri Okunola @ 50

Published:

This is Governor Babajide Sanwoolu goodwill message to Lagod State Head of Service Mr Hakeem Muri Okunola at 50

On behalf of my dear wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate the Head of Service of Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on the occasion of his 50th birthday celebration.





Over the years, you have emblazoned your name on the state and national stage as one of the youngest Heads of Service in the country and that of the most viable State Public Service in Nigeria and a loud voice of professional civil service.





You have played critical roles in the growth and transformation of Lagos State Civil Service, thereby setting examples for others to follow.





As you mark your Golden Jubilee, I pray that God will continue to preserve and grant you good health to enable you render more service to humanity, Nigeria and our beloved State, Lagos

Share This