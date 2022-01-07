Driver Absconds With Actress Dorcas Fapson’s Range Rover On Her Birthday

Published:

Actress, Dorcas Fapson has cried out after her driver absconded with her SUV on her birthday.

Offering a reward for information on the driver named Muhammed and her car, the actress said, “On the evening of my birthday as I was getting ready to celebrate with family and friends, it was brought to my attention that my driver had stolen my car - I’m offering a reward for anyone that has information on/can locate “ Muhammed “ & my car.

“He used a fake license to register with the agent who has already been arrested.”

