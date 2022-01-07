Buhari Swears In Chuba Okadigbo's Wife As New NNPC Chairman ( Pictures)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja swore in Senator Margaret Okadigbo and seven others as board members of the newly created Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited.





Relying on the instrumentality of the power vested on him under Section 59(2) of PIA 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of the Board, directing them to take necessary steps to ensure that the incorporation of the oil company is consistent with the provisions of the PIA 2021, as well as to come up with workable strategies to effectively tackle the current challenges facing the sector of the economy.





While inaugurating the Board, the President tasked them to participate fully at ongoing reforms designed to steer the corporation in order to achieve better performance and efficiency.

Given her experience, knowledge and vast understanding of the oil and gas sector, many players of the industry have praised the President with deep gratitude for demonstrating expertise and institutional knowledge of the petroleum industry in appointing Sen. Margaret Okadigbo, the wife of former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo (Oyi of Oyi), first vice presidential candidate to General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) in 2003 general election.





Senator Margery Okadigbo serves as the Chairman of the Board, with Umar I. Ajiya the Chief Financial Officer.





Other members are:

Dr Tajudeen Umar (North East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West), Henry Obih (South East), Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West)









