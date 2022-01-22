Please Pray For Me , The Cankerworm Has Eaten Deep Into My Health .. Olisa Metuh

Published:

Former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party Olisa Metuh has called on Nigerians to pray for him.

He also asked for forgiveness from those he must have offended

The politician who had a running battle with graft agencies in the past few years took to his social media to pour out his heart recently

Olisa Metuh wrote

"In the last one year, I have had many surgeries and procedures and I am believing God this will be my last. No matter how angry you've been about my outspokeness or outright naked challenge to power back then, please pray for me.

The cankerworm had eaten deeply into my health, it has not been easy and I have only remained whole through the mercies of God. I got some scarry news from the surgeons today but my faith remains in God Almighty and with your prayers and by His stripes I am healed and would remain whole in Jesus name".

