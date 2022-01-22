Kano: Teacher Who Kidnapped, Killed 5 Year Old Hanifa Wept When He Visited Her Parents After Abduction ...Family Member

Published:

Suraj Sulaiman, uncle of five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, has revealed that the school teacher who kidnapped and killed her in Kano State was among the first set of people who sympathized with her parents after her disappearance.





CKN News had reported that the suspect, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary school in Kano was arrested by the police for killing Hanifa alongside his accomplice, Hashim Isyaku.





According to report, Sulaiman disclosed that Tanko shed tears when he visited Hanifa’s parents to console them over the abduction.





“He was full of tears when he visited the family to console with them over the abduction,” Sulaiman said.





The body of Hanifa, who was kidnapped on December 4th 2021 on her way home was recovered on Thursday in a shallow grave at a private school, Noble Kids Academy, at Kwanar Dakata, in the Nassarawa Local Government Area, Kano State.





The school teacher, alongside his accomplice, had demanded a N6m ransom for her release.





The case will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

